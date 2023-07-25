Woman, Father Arrested over Headless Body Found in Sapporo

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested a 29-year-old woman and her father on suspicion of damaging and abandoning the body of a man who was found headless at a hotel in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, in early July.

The Hokkaido prefectural police department found what appeared to be a human head at the suspects' home in Sapporo's Atsubetsu Ward through a search on Monday, investigative sources said Tuesday.

The woman, Runa Tamura, whose occupation is unknown, and her 59-year-old father, Osamu Tamura, who is a doctor, were arrested on Monday for allegedly conspiring to behead a 62-year-old male company employee apparently with a knife in a hotel room in Sapporo's Chuo Ward between late at night on July 1 and early in the morning on July 2, and then taking away the man's head.

The woman was an acquaintance of the victim, who was found lying naked in the bathroom of the hotel room by an employee of the hotel around 3 p.m. on July 2. The cause of his death was hemorrhagic shock.

Security camera footage of the hotel showed a person believed to be Runa entering and leaving the room with a suitcase, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]