Famed Japanese Author Seiichi Morimura Dies at 90

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Renowned Japanese author Seiichi Morimura, known for works including the novel "Ningen no Shomei" (Proof of the Man) and the nonfiction work "Akuma no Hoshoku" (The Devil's Gluttony), died of pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital Monday. He was 90.

Morimura made his debut as an author when he was 32 years old after winning a reputation for essays he contributed to magazines while working in a hotel.

He won the Edogawa Rampo Prize for mystery fiction in 1969 and the Mystery Writers of Japan Award in 1973.

Ningen no Shomei, published in 1976, is a social mystery that begins with a collection of poems and mysterious words left behind by a young black man who was murdered, and highlights the dark side of postwar Japan. It was made into a movie along with another of his novels, "Yasei no Shomei" (Proof of the Wild), published in 1977, which depicts a conspiracy over genocide in a remote village.

The Akuma no Hoshoku trilogy, which began in 1981 as a series in a newspaper, caused a sensation as it claimed to have revealed the truth about the now-defunct Japanese Imperial Army's Unit 731, which is believed to have tested biological weapons in China.

