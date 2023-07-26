Demand for Summer Products Soaring in Japan amid Scorching Heat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Demand is soaring in Japan for items to deal with scorching summer heat and leisure-related products after the end of the rainy season across the country, prompting some makers to expand production.

Choker-like cooling products are "selling like hotcakes" at Don Quijote stores, temporarily going out of stock, according to an official at the discount store chain.

Portable fans are selling in July at a pace two times faster than in June, according to the Don Quijote official.

Electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. saw sales of air conditioners grow by about 20 pct in the first 23 days of July from a year earlier.

Air conditioners with energy-saving and self-cleaning functions are especially selling well, according to another electronics retailer, Nojima Corp.

