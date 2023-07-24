Japanese Banks Submit Reports over Structured Bond Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regional lenders Chiba Bank and Musashino Bank submitted reports on business improvement measures to regulators on Monday, after selling structured bonds, a risky financial product, to inexperienced investors.

The banks, however, did not disclose details of their reports, apparently because they failed to finalize the reports' core elements, such as management responsibility and ways to improve operations.

Chiba Bank, based in the city of Chiba, and Musashino Bank, based in the city of Saitama, as well as Chibagin Securities Co., a Chiba Bank unit, submitted their reports to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, a branch of the Financial Services Agency, on the deadline date.

It is too early, however, to disclose the contents because discussions with the authorities are ongoing, the three companies said.

Details of business improvement measures, such as ways to prevent reoccurrences and reprimands for those concerned, will be disclosed as soon as they are ready, they said, without promising when this would happen.

