Sompo Japan Sent 37 Workers to Bigmotor on Loan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. had sent 37 employees to scandal-hit used car dealer Bigmotor Co. on loan since 2011, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

Bigmotor is accused of padding car repair charges to get bigger insurance payouts.

At Bigmotor, one of the Sompo Japan employees served as the chief of a division in charge of repairing vehicles damaged due to accidents around the time when fraudulent automobile insurance claims became widely practiced at the car dealer, the sources said.

The Financial Services Agency will investigate the matter. It may order the nonlife insurer to submit a report under the insurance business law.

Sompo Japan might be blamed for overlooking Bigmotor's improper practices as the number of workers it sent to the car dealer stood out compared with rivals Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., which sent three employees each.

