N. Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the Sea of Japan around the beginning of Tuesday, South Korea's military said.

Both missiles dropped into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

The missiles reached an altitude of about 100 kilometers, with their flight distances estimated at some 350 km and 400 km, respectively, the ministry said.

North Korea apparently reacted to the nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis' arrival at the southern South Korean island of Jeju on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government to gather and analyze information, ensure the safety of aircraft, ships and other assets and take full measures to prepare for a contingency.

