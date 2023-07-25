Japanese Crown Princess Kiko Tests Positive for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

Her infection with the novel coronavirus was confirmed in the COVID-19 test conducted after she developed fever on Monday evening, according to the agency.

Crown Prince Akishino, the couple's second daughter, Princess Kako, and their son, Prince Hisahito, tested negative for COVID-19.

Crown Princess Kiko will rest at the family's residence in Tokyo until Saturday.

