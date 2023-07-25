Japan Govt, Ruling Bloc Agree on FY 2024 Budget Guidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and ruling coalition in a meeting held at the prime minister's office Tuesday agreed on draft guidelines for fiscal 2024 budget requests.

"We will intensively allocate funds for important policy measures," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, emphasizing his government's policy to place weight on raising Japan's low birthrate, realizing structural wage hikes and strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

The guidelines will be adopted later in the day after being presented to the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

Ministries and agencies will make fund requests for the year from April 2024 based on the government budget guidelines by the end of August.

A special fund quota for promoting important policy measures related to the Kishida administration's initiative to realize a new form of capitalism will be set under the fiscal 2024 budget, as in the fiscal 2023 budget. The size of the special quota is likely to top 4 trillion yen again.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]