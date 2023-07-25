Tamaki Declares Candidacy in DPFP Leadership Race for New Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People, on Tuesday declared his candidacy in the upcoming party presidential election, aiming to win a new term.

The election will be held on Sept. 2. Candidacies will be accepted on Aug. 3 and the campaign period will start on Aug. 21.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Tamaki touched on the possibility of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament, being dissolved for a snap election as early as this autumn and said, "I want to continue to fulfill my responsibility as party leader to further advance the party's efforts to expand its power."

Tamaki explained that he will focus on policies related to wage increases, security and education. He set a goal of winning five million proportional representation votes in national elections. Regarding the DPFP's cooperation with other parties, he said, "We will continue to work with parties that can cooperate with us on policy issues, regardless of whether they are ruling or opposition parties."

Attention is being paid to Seiji Maehara, the party's acting leader, who has been critical of Tamaki's leadership. Alex Saito, a DPFP lawmaker of the Lower House who is close to Maehara, told reporters Tuesday that Maehara is discussing his candidacy with people around him.

