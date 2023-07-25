Okano Seen Becoming Japan's Next Vice Foreign Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering naming Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary Masataka Okano, 59, as the next vice foreign minister to succeed Takeo Mori, 62, government sources said Tuesday.

The appointment, to be formalized at a cabinet meeting shortly, is expected to take effect in August.

Okano, who entered the Foreign Ministry in 1987, served in such posts as director-general of the ministry's International Legal Affairs Bureau and director-general of the Foreign Policy Bureau before becoming assistant chief cabinet secretary for foreign affairs in September 2022.

He doubles as deputy head of the National Security Secretariat.

The government apparently aims to strengthen cooperation with the prime minister's office by appointing Okano, who is in charge of diplomacy under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, to the top bureaucratic post at the Foreign Ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]