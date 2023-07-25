Bigmotor President to Quit over Insurance Fraud Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Bigmotor Co. President Hiroyuki Kaneshige said Tuesday that he will resign to take responsibility for the major Japanese used car dealer's scandal over fraudulent auto insurance applications.

"I deeply apologize for causing great trouble and concern to our customers, nonlife insurance companies and other parties concerned," Kaneshige told a press conference held in Tokyo.

This was the first press conference held by the president since the scandal came to light earlier this month.

Kaneshige will step down as Bigmotor president Wednesday, with executive Shinji Izumi taking his place.

Kaneshige said that he hopes to "completely change Bigmotor's corporate culture" through his resignation. The firm will work with insurance companies to offer affected clients refunds and fresh repairs of their cars, he added.

