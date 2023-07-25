Some LDP Executives Seek to Delay Health Insurance Card Abolition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Several executives at Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have proposed that the government delay its plan to abolish health insurance certificates and incorporate them in My Number national identification cards in autumn next year, after a series of mix-up problems involving the My Number system.

The government wants to dispel public concerns to implement the change as scheduled, but it might have to tweak the schedule soon if pressure for the delay grows stronger.

"Public trust is the most important thing," Hiroshige Seko, LDP secretary-general in the House of Councillors, told a press conference in Tokyo Tuesday, urging the government to provide thorough explanations and implement measures steadily to tackle the problems.

"If that doesn't lead to a recovery in public trust, there is no need to stick to the deadline of autumn next year. Trust should come first," Seko said.

LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda also called for a delay. "Instead of pushing ahead with the time limit, everybody needs an opportunity to understand the situation," he told reporters in Koshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]