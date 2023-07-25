Japan Govt Adopts FY 2024 Budget Request Guidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted budget request guidelines for fiscal 2024, setting a special quota of at least 4.2 trillion yen to finance priority policy measures.

The special quota for the year that starts next April will cover measures such as those aimed at lifting the low birthrate, raising wages, beefing up defenses and expanding investments in carbon reductions and digital technology.

If government agencies reduce discretionary expenses by 10 pct from the previous year, they will be allowed to request up to three times the amount of the reduction under the special quota. The fiscal 2023 budget has a similar special quota of 4.4 trillion yen.

Kishida told officials in a meeting that his government will step up efforts to expand investment for the future and achieve structural wage increases.

Government agencies are given until the end of August to make budget requests based on the guidelines. Total general-account budget requests are very likely to top 100 trillion yen for the 10th straight year.

