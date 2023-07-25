Japan Govt Agency Keeps FY 2026 Budget Surplus Estimate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cabinet Office on Tuesday maintained its estimate that the primary budget balance at the central and local governments combined will swing to a surplus in fiscal 2026.

A surplus of 2.3 trillion yen is expected for the year that begins in April 2026 based on an optimistic scenario in which the country will continue to post high nominal economic growth of around 3 pct, the government agency said.

The Cabinet Office included the projection in its medium- to long-term economic and fiscal forecasts submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

A primary budget surplus means that spending other than debt-servicing costs is covered without relying on new debt issuance.

For fiscal 2025, the target year for the Kishida administration to achieve a primary budget surplus, the Cabinet Office projected a deficit of 1.3 trillion yen, still 200 billion yen smaller than the previous January projection thanks to steady tax revenue growth backed by strong corporate earnings.

