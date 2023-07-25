Father, Daughter Bought Saw Together before Headless Body Case

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Two suspects, a father and daughter, in a case involving a headless body in the northern Japan city of Sapporo had purchased together a saw and a suitcase before the incident, investigative sources said Tuesday.

The saw may have been used in the incident, and the suitcase may have been used to transport the severed head, the sources said.

Investigators believe that the two suspects committed the crime in a planned manner.

On Monday, the daughter, Runa Tamura, 29, and her father, Osamu, 59, a doctor, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cut off the head of a 62-year-old man using a bladed item in a hotel room and carry the head out between late on July 1 and early on July 2.

According to the sources, the two visited a store in Sapporo, the prefectural capital of Hokkaido, before the incident to make the purchases.

