Insurers Rushing to Respond to Bigmotor Fraud Scandal

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese nonlife insurance companies are rushing to respond to major used car dealer Bigmotor Co.'s insurance fraud scandal, including urging the company to return insurance money they have overpaid.

"We will handle the matter promptly, including repairing vehicles and making refunds," Bigmotor President Hiroyuki Kaneshige said at a press conference on Tuesday.

An in-house investigation by Bigmotor has found that the company padded at least 1,275 insurance claims by a total of 49.95 million yen, or about 39,000 yen per case on average.

The investigation is expected to continue, and it is unclear how much the total damage will turn out to be.

On Tuesday, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. opened a special consultation desk to deal with the issue.

