Toyota Cuts 1,000 Jobs in China

Beijing, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. has slashed about 1,000 jobs in China as Japanese automakers are losing their shares in the huge market, where electric vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity.

The massive payroll reduction was decided "in light of the recent production situation," a Toyota official said Tuesday.

Subject to the job cut are dispatched workers at GAC Toyota Motor Co., a joint venture between Toyota and Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.

Compensation will be paid to them in accordance with law. The number of jobs shed this time accounted for 5 pct of GAC Toyota's 19,000 workforce.

In China, some 30 pct of new vehicles sold are EVs. Chinese automakers are enjoying sales growth thanks to their strength in EVs.

