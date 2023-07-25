U.N. Experts Conduct Hearings over Johnny's Sexual Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Visiting experts from the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday conducted hearings with a group of people who claim to have been sexually abused by Johnny Kitagawa, the late founder of Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc.

The experts interviewed four members of the group for a total of two hours. The four, who formerly belonged to the talent agency, explained what happened to them and how they feel about it, according to sources with access to the interview.

Speaking to reporters after the interview, Shimon Ishimaru, 55, deputy head of the group said, "I said what I wanted to say. I feel they took the issue seriously."

The U.N. experts are visiting Japan to examine efforts by the Japanese government and companies to address human rights issues. They will also hold hearings Friday in the western prefecture of Osaka.

