IMF Raises 2023 Global Growth Forecast to 3.0 Pct

Washington, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its global economic growth projection for 2023 to 3.0 pct, up 0.2 percentage point from its April forecast.

For 2024, the IMF estimated global growth at 3.0 pct, in light of policy tightening by major central banks to curb inflation.

"The balance of risks to global growth remains tilted to the downside," the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

The IMF said attention should be paid to such risks as further monetary tightening amid prolonged inflation, rekindled management woes at banks due to higher interest rates, and China's economic slowdown.

For Japan, the IMF raised its 2023 economic growth by 0.1 point to 1.4 pct, considering a recovery in demand following a slump during the pandemic, and maintained the 2024 projection at 1.0 pct.

