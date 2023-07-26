Japan Team Builds Optical Quantum Computer Prototype

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese team has said that it built a small prototype of an original optical quantum computer and confirmed that the prototype works as designed.

The team, including University of Tokyo associate professor Shuntaro Takeda, announced the achievement in Tuesday's edition of the U.S. journal Physical Review Letters.

While conventional computers handle data in binary bits of either 0 or 1, quantum computers operate on quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist in multiple states including a superposition state of 0 and 1. This exponentially boosts computing power.

In quantum computing, machines using superconducting elements, which require such conditions as a vacuum and extremely low temperatures, have prevailed.

Optical quantum computers are easier to handle because they can be used even at room temperatures. It is difficult, however, to build large optical quantum computers because they require many calculation circuits.

