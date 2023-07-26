Japan Not to Delay Health Insurance Card Abolition: Kono

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government intends to maintain its plan to abolish health insurance certificates in autumn next year after integrating them into My Number personal identification cards, digital minister Taro Kono said Wednesday.

"The government will dispel public anxiety and concerns by letting people know that even after the integration, they will be able to receive medical services covered by health insurance with a sense of safety," Kono said at an off-session parliamentary meeting held over a series of issues involving the My Number system.

Following the problems, opposition parties demanded that the government delay the abolition of health insurance certificates. Even some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party want to push back the change.

At the meeting, Taro Yamada of the LDP said that the government should seek the understanding of the public in a careful way rather than taking the schedule for granted.

"There's no need to stick to next autumn. It should be postponed," Hideya Sugio of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan said.

