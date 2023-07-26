Victims of 2016 Sagamihara Care Home Attack Remembered

Newsfrom Japan

Sagamihara, Kanagawa Pref., July 26 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held Wednesday for the 19 people killed in a knifing rampage at a care home for people with disabilities in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, seven years ago.

"Please keep watch over us from heaven," said 54-year-old Yukari Okutsu, who heads a group of residents of the Tsukui Yamayuri-en care home. It was the first memorial speech by a resident of the facility.

"We should never ever let such a sad incident happen again," Kiyomitsu Nagai, 53, leader of Tsukui Yamayuri-en, said. "We must not forget the 19 people whose lives were lost."

The ceremony was hosted by the Kanagawa prefectural and Sagamihara city governments and the operator of Tsukui Yamayuri-en. Participants included bereaved family members and users of the care home's services.

Flowers were laid in front of a monument set up at the facility. The names of 10 of the 19 victims are etched on the monument.

