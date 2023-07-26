Transport Ministry Questions Bigmotor Execs over Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry on Wednesday questioned five Bigmotor Co. executives, including new president Shinji Izumi, over the major used car dealer's fraudulent auto insurance claims.

The development marked the start of a full-fledged investigation into the scandal that led to the resignation of the company's founder and previous president, Hiroyuki Kaneshige.

The five executives also included Bigomotor's deputy head, Mitsukuni Ishibashi, and the chief of the company's sheet-metal coating division.

At the beginning of the questioning session, Izumi said, "We are sincerely sorry for causing great trouble." The questioning was held behind closed doors for about two hours.

According to an investigation report compiled by outside lawyers, it was common practice among Bigmotor employees to deliberately damage cars and perform unnecessary work in order to pad maintenance fee claims to nonlife insurance firms.

