Vote-Value Gap Tops 2 Times in 4 Lower House Constituencies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The vote-value disparities topped two times in four House of Representatives constituencies even after the rezoning of electoral districts in the lower chamber of Japan's parliament late last year, calculations by Jiji Press showed Wednesday.

The maximum vote-value gap stood at 2.054 times based on Japan's new population data from the country's basic resident register as of Jan. 1, released the same day by the internal affairs ministry.

The outcome came even though the revised public offices election law, enforced late last year, redrew single-seat constituency boundaries by reducing one seat each in 10 prefectures and distributing 10 to five other prefectures with an aim to reduce vote-value disparities in Lower House elections.

The number of constituencies where the gaps topped two times doubled from two constituencies calculated last year on the assumption that the plan to rezone Lower House districts would be implemented.

Although the rezoning was based on the 2020 census data, which adopt different standards from the population data, the latest estimate revealed that resolving the vote-value gaps between regions remains a distant goal.

