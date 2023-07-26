BOJ Should Prepare to Tighten Monetary Policy: IMF

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan should start making preparations to tighten its monetary policy as inflationary pressure is growing in the country, International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said Tuesday.

The Japanese monetary policy can remain accommodative for now, but the BOJ "needs to prepare itself for the need to maybe start tightening," Gourinchas told a press conference.

Given the high levels of wage increases agreed during this year's "shunto" spring labor-management talks in Japan, he said that Japanese inflation may remain above the BOJ's 2 pct target.

He recommended the BOJ to "be a bit more flexible and maybe move away from the yield curve control it has" as part of its ultraloose monetary policy.

Under the yield curve control system, the bank guides 10-year government bond yields to around zero pct while keeping its short-term policy rate at minus 0.1 pct.

