Nissan, Renault Seal Final Deal on Equal Capital Ties

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday that it has signed a final agreement with French alliance partner Renault SA to achieve an equal capital relationship.

Under the agreement, Renault will reduce its stake in the Japanese automaker from 43 pct to 15 pct, the same as Nissan's stake in the French company.

The two companies also agreed that Nissan will invest up to 600 million euros in Renault's new electric vehicle unit, Ampere.

About 24 years after Renault invested in Nissan in 1999, when the Japanese automaker was in a management crisis, their alliance will now enter a new phase.

Nissan and Renault will also pursue flexible regional cooperation with other companies, while maintaining the alliance's economies of scale.

