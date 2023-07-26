Japan Forecast to Win 12 Gold Medals at 2024 Paris Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--U.S. data giant Gracenote predicted Wednesday that Japan will win 12 gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, under half of its 27 golds at the previous Tokyo Summer Olympics held in 2021.

According to the prediction, Japan is expected to clinch 21 silver and 21 bronze medals, bringing the anticipated total medal count to 54, similar to the previous total medal haul of 58 in 2021.

Judo is expected to be the biggest contributor to Japan's medal tally, with the Asian nation seen picking up 10 medals, including four golds. The U.S. company predicted that Hifumi Abe and his younger sister, Uta, will defend their Olympic titles in their respective weight categories--66 kilograms and 52 kilograms. Saki Niizoe is expected to win gold in the women's 70-kilogram category, while Japan will also secure gold for the mixed team event, the company said.

For breaking, or breakdancing, which will make its Olympic debut in the 2024 Summer Games, Gracenote predicted that Japan will snatch three medals, with Ami Yuasa winning gold.

In men's gymnastics, Daiki Hashimoto is expected to take his second consecutive Olympic titles for both all-round and horizontal bar competitions.

