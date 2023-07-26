Nippon Ishin Wants to Be One Pillar in Two-Party System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Nobuyuki Baba, leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), showed eagerness Wednesday to create a two-party system consisting of his party and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"I want to create a two-party system of the LDP and Nippon Ishin and compete for power," Baba said in a lecture he gave at a seminar in Tokyo hosted by Jiji Press-affiliated Research Institute of Japan.

He reiterated Nippon Ishin's goal of becoming Japan's largest opposition party after the next House of Representatives election.

"In the current situation in which there is a strong LDP and many weak opposition parties, politics does not move forward easily," Baba said.

While noting that the LDP and Nippon Ishin are both conservative parties, Baba said the two parties differ in their positions on drastic reforms. He described the LDP as a "conservative party that maintains the status quo" and Nippon Ishin as a "conservative party that carries out reforms."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]