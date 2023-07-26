Japan Reaches Knockout Stage at FIFA Women's World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Dunedin, New Zealand, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan advanced to the knockout stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the fourth straight tournament Wednesday, by defeating Costa Rica 2-0.

With two consecutive wins from the first two matches, Japan secured at least a second-place finish in Group C. Japan will play Spain, now in first place, in their final group-stage match on Monday.

Eleventh-ranked Japan scored two goals in the first half of the game against 36th-ranked Costa Rica.

Hikaru Naomoto, who made her first appearance as a World Cup starter, scored the first goal, while 19-year-old Aoba Fujino followed with the second soon after, becoming the first Japanese female teenage player to score in the World Cup.

