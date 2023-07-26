Japan Compiles Emergency Measures to Prevent Youth Sexual Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday compiled emergency measures to prevent sexual abuse of children and young people, in the wake of alleged sexual abuse by the late founder of talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc.

The measures include setting up consultation hotlines for boys and men, as well as a consultation desk for people in the field of culture and art. The hotlines are expected to be established by September.

The government will also strengthen crackdowns on sex crimes committed under employment and master-and-pupil relationships.

The government said it will work to set up a point of contact to allow people to seek advice with peace of mind, noting that it is difficult to recognize the seriousness of sexual abuse of boys and men, and that such victims tend to hesitate to seek help.

The emergency measures were approved at a meeting of relevant ministries and agencies.

