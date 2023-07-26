Suspect Had Problem with Victim in Sapporo Headless Body Case

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--A 29-year-old woman arrested in a case in which the headless body of a 62-year-old man was found at a hotel in the northern Japan city of Sapporo earlier this month is believed to have had a problem with the man before the incident, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The woman's father, a 59-year-old doctor, who has been also arrested in the case, is believed to have been aware of the trouble, according to the sources.

In the incident, which occurred between late July 1 and early July 2, the woman, Runa Tamura, is believed to have beheaded the victim with a bladed object in a room of the hotel and left the hotel with the severed head.

The father, Osamu, is suspected of using his car to drive Runa to and from near the hotel, the sources said.

The head has been found at the family's home in Sapporo. Runa's mother, Hiroko, 60, who was arrested on Tuesday, is believed to have known about the head.

