Scandal Spotlights Cozy Ties between Bigmotor, Insurers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese used car dealer Bigmotor Co.'s scandal over fraudulent auto insurance claims has spotlighted its cozy relations with major nonlife insurers.

Nonlife insurance companies introduced repair shops of Bigmotor, their partner, to policyholders who had car accidents. The insurers, for their part, won new automobile liability insurance contracts for used cars sold by Bigmotor, informed sources said.

According to an investigation report by outside lawyers, it was common practice among Bigmotor employees to deliberately damage cars and perform unnecessary work in order to pad maintenance fee claims submitted to insurers.

Major nonlife insurers sent officials to Bigmotor on loan in the past, although such officials' involvement in the wrongdoing has not been confirmed.

Critics say that a thorough investigation is needed to check whether the give-and-take relations between Bigmotor and insurers have created an environment allowing fraudulent acts to be overlooked.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]