GSDF Ospreys Grounded after U.S. Report on 2022 Accident

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry has been suspending flights by the Ground Self-Defense Force's Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft since Saturday following the release of a U.S. Marine Corps report on the cause of an Osprey crash last year.

As the reason for the flight suspension, a ministry official said, "We are checking whether safety measures listed in the report are applied to the GSDF Ospreys in the best way." The ministry is asking U.S. forces in Japan about details of the report, the official added.

The June 2022 crash of the Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey in California, which killed five crew members, was caused by a phenomenon called hard clutch engagement, according to the report. In the phenomenon, an impact that occurs when the clutch, which connects the propellers and the engine, disengage and engage again causes serious damage to the power transmission system.

The report, released earlier this month, said that there was "no error on the part of the pilots and aircrew" or "no maintenance error."

The Japanese Defense Ministry official said, "We recognize that the safety of the Marine Corps' Ospreys has been secured as necessary measures have already been taken."

