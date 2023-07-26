Japanese Judge to Retire after Social Media Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--A 57-year-old Sendai High Court judge impeached over his inappropriate posts on Twitter and other social media plans to retire next spring, his defense team revealed on Wednesday.

During the day's hearing at the Judge Impeachment Court of the Diet, the defense team said that the judge, Kiichi Okaguchi, whose current 10-year term expires next spring, has submitted a document to the Supreme Court saying that he does not want to be reappointed.

Okaguchi allegedly committed acts that caused him to lose his dignity as a judge, including saying in a Twitter post in 2017 that the victim in a high school girl murder case in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward was "brutally killed."

Okaguchi issued a statement through his lawyers later on Wednesday, saying, "I have decided to resign without asking for another term. The only reason is that I will take responsibility for causing discomfort to the family of the victim in the criminal case."

"I express my remorse and apology," he added.

