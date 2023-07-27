Honda Joins New EV Charging Network in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Seven major automakers including Japan's Honda Motor Co. said Wednesday that they will establish a joint venture to build an electric vehicle charging network in North America.

The group aims to counter U.S. EV giant Tesla Inc., which holds 60 pct of the country's EV market.

The group also includes General Motors Co. of the United States, Germany's BMW and Mercedes-Benz AG as well as U.S. and European auto giant Stellantis NV and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. plus its affiliate, Kia Corp.

The seven automakers hope to launch the new company by year-end after gaining regulatory approvals.

They aim to develop a new quick EV charger system that supports the North American Charging Standard (NACS), developed by Tesla, and the Combined Charging System (CCS), adopted by many other makers. The Japanese-developed standard called CHAdeMO will not be supported.

