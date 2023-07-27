Kishida Visits Southwestern Japan City Hit by Heavy Rain

Newsfrom Japan

Kurume, Fukuoka Pref., July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday visited an area in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, northwestern Japan, damaged by record-breaking rainfall earlier this month.

This was his first visit to an area affected by the torrential rain, which hit many regions, from Kyushu, including Fukuoka, to Tohoku in the country's northeast.

Kishida and local officials, including Fukuoka Governor Seitaro Hattori, visited the site where a mudslide killed one person, and confirmed the extent of the rain damage.

The prime minister expressed his sympathy to people afflicted by the disaster and said, "While things may be tough going forward, let's work together (for postdisaster reconstruction)."

