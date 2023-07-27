Microsoft to Provide Generative AI Tech to Japan Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--U.S. technology giant Microsoft Corp. will provide its generative artificial intelligence technology to the Japanese government, informed source said Thursday.

The government is considering using the technology to draft answers to questions from members of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and compile minutes of meetings.

Microsoft will make available the basic technology of the ChatGPT generative AI tool developed by OpenAI, a tie-up partner of Microsoft.

The Digital Agency is expected to utilize the technology, the sources said.

Microsoft plans to set up a dedicated server for the government at a data center in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]