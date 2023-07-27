Ex-Bigmotor Deputy Chief Worked for Sompo Japan Predecessor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--A former deputy chief of scandal-hit major Japanese used car dealer Bigmotor Co. worked for Nipponkoa Insurance Co., a predecessor of Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., from April 2011 to June 2012, it was learned Thursday.

The former deputy chief, Koichi Kaneshige, is the first son of Bigmotor founder Hiroyuki Kaneshige. On Wednesday, the father and son resigned as Bigmotor's chief and deputy chief, respectively, over the scandal involving fraudulent auto insurance claims.

Koichi joined Bigmotor after leaving Nipponkoa, where he engaged in accounting and other tasks.

According to an investigation report compiled by outside lawyers, a number of Bigmotor employees including a plant manager were demoted based on decisions made by Koichi, who has served as deputy company chief since around August 2020, and others.

Sompo Japan has sent a total of 37 officials on loan to Bigmotor since 2011. The two companies have deepened their ties, with Sompo Japan introducing Bigmotor repair shops to policyholders in car accidents.

