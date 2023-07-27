Japan to Designate Recent Rain Disasters for State Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his government will designate recent rain disasters in southwestern and northeastern Japan for state subsidies for recovery efforts.

"We will proceed promptly with procedures necessary for severe disaster designations so that we can provide ample financial support" to the affected areas, Kishida told reporters in the southwestern city of Fukuoka.

In light of many rain disasters in recent years, Kishida said, "It's important to take all possible measures to prevent and mitigate disasters."

The prime minister noted that the government will adopt on Friday a new basic plan on strengthening the country's resilience to disasters.

In early to mid-July, record rainfall triggered landslides, flooding and other events in many areas, with fatalities confirmed in the southwestern prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga and Oita and the northeastern prefecture of Akita.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]