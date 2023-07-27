Kishida Vows to Hear Opinions on Health Insurance Card Abolition

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he will listen to the voices of people on the ground amid calls for postponing the planned abolition of health insurance cards.

The government is facing such calls even from members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the wake of a series of problems with the My Number personal identification system.

The government plans to scrap health insurance cards in autumn 2024 by integrating them into My Number cards.

Speaking to reporters in the southwestern city of Fukuoka, Kishida said that he will visit a nursing home in Tokyo on Friday to inspect the use of digital technology.

"During the inspection, I would also like to hear opinions of medical workers on the transition to My Number cards," Kishida said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]