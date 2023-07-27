Japan Eyes Selective 4-Day Workweek for More Govt Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Personnel Authority is considering expanding the government's selective four-day workweek system to make it available to more government employees from April 2025, it was learned Thursday.

The four-day workweek system, introduced in fiscal 2016, is currently limited to national civil servants raising children or taking care of family members. They can take an extra day off each week to compensate for longer working hours on the other days.

The NPA plans to revise the law on working hours and holidays to expand the system, with the aim of promoting flexible work styles and recruiting excellent workers, informed sources said.

The NPA is expected to propose the expansion when it submits recommendations on the salaries of national civil servants in early August.

According to a survey by the NPA, 66 government employees were using the four-day workweek system as of October 2021.

