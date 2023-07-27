French Air Force Chief Stresses Unity with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Shintomi, Miyazaki Pref., July 27 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Gen. Stephane Mille, chief of staff of the French Air and Space Force, said Thursday that France and Japan share a common security strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mille was speaking at a joint press conference with Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, chief of staff of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, in the ASDF's Nyutabaru base in Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Mille is visiting Japan as the French air force and the ASDF are holding their first joint training exercises.

The French air force chief noted that French fighter jets landed in Japan for the first time ever, which will facilitate further exchanges and cooperation,

"France is a special partner that shares a common philosophy with us, and its dispatch of fighter jets displays its commitment to the Indo-Pacific region," Uchikura said.

