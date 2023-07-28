Tokyo Police Station Introduces Cartilage-Conduction Earphones

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's Osaki police station became the first police station in Japan to introduce cartilage-conduction earphones to help those with hearing loss.

Designed to be comfortable during long use, the cartilage-conduction earphones, which were introduced at the Osaki police station in central Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward on Thursday, have fewer issues with sound leakage than an average hearing aid.

The earphones will be rented out to people seeking advice over fraud and other cases at the police station's consultation desks, as well as to participants in traffic safety-related events.

Police officers at consultation desks often had to speak loudly when offering advice to elderly citizens and others with difficulty hearing, leading to privacy issues.

The earphones offered at the two consultation desks on a trial basis were provided for free by Johnan Shinkin Bank, which introduced such earphones for its over-the-counter services in all bank branches earlier this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]