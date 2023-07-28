TEPCO to Probe Inside of Fukushima Reactor Pressure Vessel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plans to probe the inside of the pressure vessel of the meltdown-damaged No. 2 reactor at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, officials have said.

It will be the first time for TEPCO to inspect the inside of a pressure vessel containing nuclear fuel at any of the three reactors that had meltdowns in the 2011 nuclear disaster following a huge earthquake and tsunami.

Preparations to lower radiation levels inside a pipe leading to the inside of the No. 2 reactor's pressure vessel are set to begin next month ahead of a full-scale survey scheduled for the second half of fiscal 2024.

A small camera unit will be used to check the vessel's inside through the pipe. TEPCO hopes to examine the state of nuclear fuel debris and nearby structures.

The company plans to start removing the debris from the No. 2 reactor's containment vessel, which contains the pressure reactor, on a trial basis as early as fiscal 2023

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]