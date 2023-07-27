Table Tennis Star Fukuhara Urged by Ex-Husband to Return Son

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Retired Japanese table tennis star Ai Fukuhara was urged by her Taiwanese former husband on Thursday to swiftly return their first son, whom she has brought from Taiwan.

Fukuhara's former husband, Chiang Hung-chieh, held a press conference in Tokyo, and his lawyer revealed that a Japanese court ordered Fukuhara on July 20 to hand over the son to the former husband immediately.

According to the lawyer, Fukuhara visited Taiwan and brought the son back to Japan in July last year. The former husband later became unable to contact her.

Chiang told the press conference that he will not give up and wants to see his son as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Fukuhara's lawyer released a statement saying that what the Chiang side said at the press conference was one-sided and gave people the wrong idea that related legal procedures in Japan have been completed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]