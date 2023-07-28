Japan Panel Agrees on Minimum Hourly Wage above 1,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese labor ministry panel agreed Friday to raise the country's weighted average minimum hourly wage by 41 yen from the previous year to 1,002 yen in fiscal 2023.

If the minimum wage in each prefecture is revised in line with the agreement, the nationwide weighted average will exceed the 1,000-yen threshold for the first time ever.

The increase is even larger than the 31-yen rise in fiscal 2022, which was the biggest minimum wage increase since fiscal 2002.

The subcommittee of the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, agreed to call for raising the minimum hourly wage by 41 yen in six prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, by 40 yen in 28 prefectures, including Miyagi, Kyoto and Hyogo, and by 39 yen in the remaining 13 prefectures, including Aomori and Okinawa.

Based on the recommendations, each prefecture's minimum wage will be decided through discussions at prefectural councils.

