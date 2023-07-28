Japan, India Affirm Cooperation over G-20 Summit in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have affirmed their countries' cooperation over the Group of 20 summit to be held in India in September.

The officials met in India on Thursday. The results of their meeting were announced by the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday.

India holds the rotating presidency of the G-20 advanced and emerging economies this year, while Japan is the year's president of the Group of Seven major powers.

Hayashi and Jaishankar agreed on the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to the ministry.

They also exchanged opinions about the situation in Ukraine, invaded by Russia, and regional issues in East Asia, such as those related to China and North Korea.

