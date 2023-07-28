Transport Ministry Conducts Inspections of Bigmotor Outlets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry conducted simultaneous on-site inspections of 34 outlets and offices of Bigmotor Co. across Japan on Friday over the major used car dealer's fraudulent auto insurance claims.

The inspections, carried out based on the road transport vehicle law, are the first to be done by supervisory authorities since the scandal came to light.

According to an investigation report compiled by outside lawyers, Bigmotor employees padded maintenance fee claims to nonlife insurance firms by deliberately damaging cars.

The ministry said the Bigmotor outlets and offices that underwent the inspections are located in 24 prefectures, including six in Fukuoka Prefecture, three each in Ibaraki and Yamaguchi prefectures and two in Saitama Prefecture. All of them are cited in the investigation report as branches suspected of being involved in irregularities.

In the inspections, which started at 9 a.m., ministry officials checked the records of maintenance work and other documents kept at the outlets and questioned staff members.

