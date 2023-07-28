Japanese Pianist Wins Special Prize in Tchaikovsky Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Koki Kuroiwa, a 31-year-old Japanese pianist teaching at Tokyo University of the Arts, received a special prize in the International Tchaikovsky Competition, held in Moscow in June, it has been learned.

Kuroiwa was chosen as "Best Contestant of Round II" in the prestigious quadrennial contest after he returned to Japan following the end of the competition, which took place at Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

After making it through the first round of the competition, Kuroiwa performed a program comprising only Russian music pieces including "The Nutcracker" of Tchaikovsky in the second round.

Although the second-round performance captivated the audience, Kuroiwa could not advance to the final round. Still, he was invited to the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, the second-largest city in Russia, and performed there on June 28.

"I'm pleased to be able to respond, albeit belatedly, to the congratulatory words I received (for the winning of the prize) after returning to Japan," Kuroiwa, a native of Utsunomiya, the capital of Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, said in a comment posted on Facebook on Thursday.

