Japan to Ban Used Car Exports to Russia from Aug. 9

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan will expand the scope of its ban on automobile exports to Russia to include a wide range of used vehicles from Aug. 9, trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday.

Around 750 items will join the Japanese list of items subject to the ban on exports to Russia, part of the economic sanctions invoked for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The new items include gasoline and diesel cars with an engine displacement of over 1,900 cc, as well as all hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles. Japan has already banned luxury vehicle exports.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February last year, used car exports to Russia from Japan increased as automakers restricted new vehicle exports.

The latest addition has expanded the scope of the ban to most of the used vehicles, with the exception of some smaller models.

